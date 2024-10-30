NACCIMA Decries Mass Exodus Of Businesses From Nigeria

Share

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has decried the continued mass exodus of businesses from the country, attributing the trend to ineffective monetary policies from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement, the National President of NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., suggested strategies and policies to reverse the trend and create a more favourable business environment to attract and retain businesses in the country.

He said: “The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) is deeply concerned about the alarming continuous trend of companies, including notable entities like ‘Pick n Pay’, exiting Nigeria.

“This situation is largely attributed to ineffective monetary policies from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which have resulted in substantial foreign exchange losses for businesses.

“Compounding this issue are the opaque practices within the oil and gas sector under the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), leading to inflation in gas and petrol prices after the removal of subsidies.”

To reverse this trend and create a more favourable business environment, NACCIMA proposed a number of strategies including: “The CBN must implement transparent and stable policies that will encourage investment and stabilize the naira. Under no circumstances should the naira exceed 1000 to 1 USD.

Furthermore, the CBN needs to positively discourage individuals and businesses from holding their monies in foreign currency in domiciliary accounts, a programme of continuous appreciation of the naira.

“Collaborating with the existing Bureau de Change is crucial, as CBN’s current attempts to restructure or displace these entities have not stemmed the naira’s depreciation; in fact, they have contributed to it.

“The NNPC must establish a clearer and more predictable framework for the oil and gas sector to restore investor confidence.

It is imperative to resolve the ongoing ambiguities in its relationship with Dangote Refinery, enabling the refinery to sell fuel at lower prices and allowing Nigeria to genuinely benefit from its strategic location and capacity. We need a date for the resumption of the Port-Harcourt Refinery.

