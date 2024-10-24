New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
NACCIMA Congratulates Fagbemi On Doctorate Award

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has congratulated the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on his honorary doctorate award by Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

In a statement by its National President, Dele Kelvin Oye, NACCIMA said the award was a testament to Fagbemi’s outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s legal landscape and his commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law.

He said: “On behalf of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), I am honoured to extend our warmest congratulations on your recent induction as an Honorary Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, by Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

