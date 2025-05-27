NACCIMA Boss Urges Overhaul Of Investment Agencies To Unlock Untapped Sectors

Share

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, has called for a comprehensive strengthening of Nigeria’s Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) to attract quality investments into key sectors of the economy.

Oye, who is also the Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), emphasised the urgent need to enhance institutional capacity and promote collaboration among federal and state IPAs to unlock Nigeria’s vast economic potential.

He spoke at the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Summit, held in Benin City, Edo State.

According to him: “We are gathered to deliberate on how Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) can enhance their institutional capacities and facilitate collaborations that will ultimately attract impactful investments into Nigeria’s vital sectors.

“Nigeria’s investment land scape presents a complex interplay of both opportunities and challenges. As the largest economy in Africa, endowed with a burgeoning population and an expanding middle class, Nigeria holds immense potential for investors.

However, persistent hurdles continue to impede progress. “Government can implement public private partnerships to deliver utility infrastructure and ICT investment in these sectors.

Examples are investment in agribusiness processing, private transport infrastructure storage, distribution, and export. Targeting sectors which create employment for youth using education and skills acquisition programs are easier than building factories or awarding government contracts.

“More youth will be gainfully employed if investment promotion agencies add Human resources and Skills development as investment opportunities.

Areas like ICT, Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment, Music, Heritage legacy, fashion, Food, the green economy, nature and environment remain under exploited.

“The security industry is currently dominated by the public sector. Government can consider private sector innovation and investment in specific areas where local technologies and industries can be strategic to Nigeria.

Post analysis of COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated why Nigeria needs indigenous technologies and capacity to survive unexpected shocks.”

“IPAs should also embrace investment opportunities arising from the ‘Japa Syndrome.’ Nigeria cannot influence world events but we can influence how we respond to these events.

“IPAs can promote investment in medical and health skills training facilities which will train the next generation of professions. The current academic approach is suboptimal.”

