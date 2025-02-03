NACCIMA Boss, Oye, Emerges Chairman Of Organised Private Sector

Share

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., has been elected as the Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN).

A trailblazer in advocacy for private enterprise, particularly in Nigeria and West Africa, Dele Oye brings over 34 years of legal and business expertise to his role as Chairman of the OPSN.

His extensive background encompasses leadership positions within various sectors, including his current role as President of NACCIMA, where he has been instrumental in catalyzing economic collaboration and development.

In his new capacity, Oye will lead the OPSN, an umbrella organization composed of key stakeholders including NACCIMA, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), and the National Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). Together, these organizations represent a significant portion of Nigeria’s economic landscape.

“Under Oye’s guidance, the OPSN aims to push for robust policy advocacy, foster stakeholder collaboration, and drive initiatives that enhance Nigeria’s competitive edge in the global market. “

Share

Please follow and like us: