NACCIMA Boss Makes Case For Nigerian Businesses, MSMEs

The President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., has charged governments and other stakeholders on the need to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), guaranteeing a conducive environment to ensure that businesses and MSMEs thrive and are able to compete on a global scale and contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

Oye, who spoke at the 4th Ekiti Trade Fair, said there was need to empower and support more businesses in the country and ensure that they have the tools necessary for innovation and growth in ever-changing markets.

The event, which attracted the crème de la crème in the business world, captains of industries, government representatives, and other stakeholders held with the theme, “Empowering MSMEs: Innovate, Grow, Transform-Advancing Agribusiness and Tourism for Local to Global Prosperity.”

According to Oye, “the essence of a Chamber of Commerce in society transcends mere economic activity; we are the driving force for enhancing sustainable growth and enabling our businesses-especially the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)-to thrive.

“Through initiatives like this trade fair, we create a robust platform where businesses can connect, innovate, and grow. It is our honour and responsibility to bring industry to market, ensuring that both local artisans and large enterprises can find common ground in collaboration, resilience, and inspiration.”

