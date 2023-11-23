NACCIMA Boss Hails Steel Firm For Commitment To Nation’s Economy

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye has applauded Metwest Steel Limited for its great strides in the manufacturing and trading industry, contributing effectively to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

In a letter of commendation, Oye hailed the firm for exploring the use of iron ore as its base input and forward integration into battery production for renewable and cleaner energy.

The NACCIMA boss said: “On behalf of the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture , we would like to extend our congratulations to Metwest Steel Limited (MSL) for their great strides in the manufacturing and trading industry.

“We are grateful for the efforts put in place in the factory visit by the NACCIMA Council on November 21. Having visited your company office in Asaba, Delta State, we are pleased to see the dedication and hard work of your workforce in producing premium steel and non-ferrous products.