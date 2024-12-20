NACCIMA, Boi Seal Deal For Disbursement Of N75bn Lifeline Intervention Fund For MSMEs

Share

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the disbursement of a N75 billion intervention fund aimed at supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The deal was sealed yesterday, between the NACCIMA President, Dele Kelvin Oye, and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BoI), Dr. Olasupo Olusi, at BOI’s office, in Lagos.

Olusi, who expressed optimism about the partnership noted, “Today’s MoU is a reinforcement of our commitment to create a more vibrant and accessible financing environment for Nigerian businesses.

“With the support of NACCIMA, we believe we can expand our reach and magnify our impact.” Addressing journalists at the event, Oye described the BoI as an engine of growth, and a catalyst for transformation in Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

