NACCIMA Appoints Oladotun As China Relations Executive

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has appointed top strategic business consultant, Arc. Zakirudeen Oladotun, as its China Relations Executive. The appointment was conveyed to Arc.

Oladotun in a letter signed by the Director General of NACCIMA, Engr. Olusola Obadimu, dated Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

According to the DG, the appointment is in recognition of Oladotun’s remarkable contributions to NACCIMA’s successful outing at the 138th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China.

The NACCIMA DG also acknowledged Oladotun’s pivotal role in organising the NACCIMA Business Forum on the sidelines of the global trade fair, noting the Nigerian delegation gained significant exposure from the event.

“Your dedication, resourcefulness, and deep passion for strengthening Nigeria-China economic cooperation were evident and greatly enhanced the visibility and impact of the delegation,” the letter read.

Arc. Oladotun is a multidisciplinary entrepreneur and business leader with more than two decades of experience leading projects and ventures across multiple sectors. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Trends Group of Companies. An experienced architect and planning professional, Arc.

Oladotun is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Kwara State chapter.

With years of international exposure and cross-border engagements, Arc. Oladotun has built key business networks across major countries, and especially in China, where he has maintained active relationships with major players in the public and private sectors.

He is a certified Business Development Service Provider in Nigeria, accredited by the National Steering Committee of the National Business Development Service Providers (BDSPs). In his new role as NACCIMA’s China Relations Executive, Arc. Oladotun is expected to drive stronger private sector relations between Nigeria and China.

He will also facilitate highvalue business exchanges, trade missions, and investment partnerships. Similarly, he will expand NACCIMA’s engagement with key Chinese Government institutions, trade bodies, and private sector players.

This is just as he has been officially designated the coordinator of NACCIMA’s participation at all Canton Fairs and other business events in the Republic of China.