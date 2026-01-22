NACCCIMA DG Assures Journalists Of Unwavering Support

The Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Sola Obadimu, has pledged unwavering support to the newly elected executive council of the Commerce and Industry Cor- respondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN).

Obadimu made this commitment during a courtesy visit by CICAN’s new leadership, led by its Chairman Taiwo Hassan, to NACCIMA House in Lagos recently.

Specifically, the visit aimed to formally introduce the new council and reinforce the longstanding relationship between both organizations. Congratulating CICAN on a peaceful and successful election conduct, Obadimu lauded the association’s professionalism and its role as a vital partner in advancing Nigeria’s commerce and industry sector as the voice of the Nigerian real sector of the economy.

He emphasized that NACCIMA and CICAN shared a common vision and have become inseparable allies in promoting economic development. The Director-General commended CICAN members for their factual and objective reporting, which he said distinguishes them among media associations nationwide.

He urged the new leadership to uphold high standards of professionalism and implement member-focused initiatives that foster growth and unity. Highlighting the media’s role in national development, Obadimu praised journalists for supporting government efforts to build a resilient economy.

He welcome the Federal Government’s $1 trillion economy vision, noting that it would catalyze infrastructure growth and industrial expansion.

Reiterating NACCIMA’s commitment, Obadimu assured that the organization would continue to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s initiatives aimed at creating a conducive environment for manufacturers and achieving sustainable economic growth.

In his reaction, the new CICAN National Chairman, Comrade Hassan, said that NACCIMA as the regulatory body of Nigeria’s Commerce and Industry and the business community had a critical role to play in rebranding CICAN.

He promised close media engagement with the hierarchy of CICAN that will drive a positive trajectory and impact on the country’s real sector of the economy. He talked about collaboration with NACCIMA in the areas of capacity building, workshops/ conferences, media engagement, development and others.