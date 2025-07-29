NACC Sets For Trade,  Investment Mission To US September 9

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has announced its participation in the forthcoming Trade and Investment Mission to the United States, scheduled to hold between September 9 and 15, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

According to a statement by the Chamber, its National President, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, will lead a strong delegation to the trade mission themed “Flavours Without Borders.”

Designed as a strategic initiative to deepen trade and investment ties between Nigeria and the United States, the mission will spotlight Nigeria’s vibrant portfolio of indigenous foods, spices, and value-added products. It will also offer Nigerian exporters direct exposure to cutting-edge innovations in packaging, labelling, and regulatory compliance within the U.S. market.

A key highlight of the mission is participation in the American Food and Beverage Show in Miami. Some delegates will also attend the Pack Expo in Las Vegas, one of the world’s leading exhibitions for packaging and food processing solutions.

Attendees will enjoy high-impact activities, including a welcome networking dinner featuring African-American fusion cuisine, expert-led webinars on export readiness and U.S. compliance, a robust product showcase at the WTC Miami, and a guided tour of Miami’s Export Processing Zone in collaboration with Enterprise Florida.

Participants will also embark on a business and pleasure cruise along Biscayne Bay with U.S. trade representatives and industry stakeholders, before concluding the mission at the Pack Expo in Las Vegas.

Dr. Violet Abdulkadir, Chairman of the Chamber’s Trade Mission Committee, stated that participating Nigerian businesses would gain direct access to U.S. distributors, retailers, manufacturers, and investors. They will also receive first-hand insights into American standards on food safety, traceability, sustainability, and product presentation.

She emphasized that the mission fosters technology and innovation transfer, strengthens Nigeria’s value chains, and elevates its culinary and cultural identity on the global stage.

The initiative also provides benefits for American businesses by expanding sourcing opportunities, introducing new African consumer products into diaspora markets, and creating reliable supply chain linkages between U.S. firms and credible Nigerian exporters.