NACC Honours Bello With Lifetime Achievement Award

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), West Africa’s oldest bilateral chamber, bestowed its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in Business, Leadership, and Philanthropy upon Col. Sani Bello (Rtd), Chairman of Mainstream Energy Solutions, during its 65th anniversary dinner held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, themed The Power of Co-operation: 65 Years of Optimizing Nigerian-American Economic Relations, celebrated individuals who have significantly shaped business, leadership, and humanitarian landscapes.

Founded in 1960, NACC continues to foster Nigeria-US trade through member-driven engagement, strategic dialogue, and high-level missions.

In a citation, NACC hailed Col. Bello as an elder statesman whose exemplary leadership, business acumen, and philanthropy have profoundly impacted Nigeria.

“In recognition of your lasting impact on business and commerce in Nigeria, and your legacy as a philanthropist lifting countless lives and inspiring future generations,” the citation read.

Col. Bello also served as the chief launcher for NACC’s new three-dimensional multi-storey headquarters, unveiled during the event.

One of its seven floors, named the Sani Bello International Entrepreneurship Centre, was dedicated to him in honor of his contributions.

Other distinguished honorees included Chief Michael AdeOjo, Arthur Eze, Chief Pius Akinyelure, and Prime Minister Americo D’Oliveira Dos Ramos of São Tomé and Príncipe.

Posthumous tributes were paid to Ambassador Walter Carrington, Mr Richard Kramer, and Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, Texas.

The gala marked the inauguration of NACC’s 20th President, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, who outlined his vision for the Chamber, emphasizing expansion, innovation, and impact through initiatives focused on SME growth, export promotion, and trade missions.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, and Cooperatives, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, commended NACC’s role in driving economic development and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting businesses and trade relations.

The evening also saw the induction of 52 new members into the Chamber and the official unveiling of its state-of-the-art headquarters, symbolizing NACC’s continued growth and influence in fostering Nigeria-US economic ties.

