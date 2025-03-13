NACAT Warns Against Secret Passage Of NMDPRA Budget

Share

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT) has warned against any attempt by the National Assembly to secretly pass the 2025 budget of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority into law without public scrutiny.

NACAT Executive Director of Investigation Fejiro Tega, who issued this warning at a world press conference in Abuja, asked NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer Engr. Farouk Ahmed, to make its budget available to the public,

He said, “Nigerians have never been privy to the breakdown of the budget of NMDPRA and how they spend the resources belonging to us as a nation.

“We are saddled with the responsibility of exposing corruption in the country, we feel obligated to report any corrupt activities of individuals or organizations and at this juncture, we are beaming our searchlight on the activities of the NMDPRA, after many years of battle to lay hands on the budget that has been hidden like the COVID-19 palliative, we have successfully laid hands on the 2025 proposed budget and can now understand why the budget is not made public.

“NACAT as an organisation is asking the Budget committee to request the CEO and management staff to appear before the National Assembly in the full glare of Nigerians, to defend this budget on the floor of the assembly.

“We propose to pay for a week-long defense with seven mainstream TV stations present, ten print media present and 20 prominent online media present, as well as beam live coverage of it via Channels TV.

“NACAT will not fold its arm and allow this budget to be secretly passed like it was done last year and implemented without Nigerians knowledge and NACAT fully carried along.

“We will have no choice but to organize a town hall hearing in Transcorp Hilton or Ladi Kwali Hall of the defunct Sheraton now Abuja Continental to expose this monumental budget of fraud that took place last year and about to take place in this year budget if this is done.

“And the town hall meeting will be beamed live before Nigerians like it was done during the NDDC forensic audit. We will also be writing to the EFCC like we did with our petition on former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, which they are facing probe.

“Nigeria belongs to us all, and no one is more important or privileged than the others. We will be doing a disservice to the nation as a reputable CSO if we fail to hold public officers accountable and raise issues on how public funds are spent.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

