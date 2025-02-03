NACAT Inaugurates S’South Office, Vows To Intensify Fight Against Corruption

Share

The Network Against Corruption And Trafficking (NACAT) has vowed to expose all forms of corruption and ensure that Nigeria is free to pursue developments under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The South south Coordinator of NACAT, Mr. Michael Ukanga Ekpo, who made the remarks during a press briefing to mark the inauguration of the South-South office of the organization in Uyo on Sunday, however said they were not out to witch-haunt anybody as widely claimed in the social media.

He noted that corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation and promised to eliminate it by exposing activities of corrupt leaders and set a fresh template for new Nigeria.

He listed core values of the anti- corruption organization to include integrity, justice and equity, diversity and inclusion, as well as innovation and creativity.

Ekpo also disabused the minds of the public on rumours that the group was paid to attack and bring down the reputation of a former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, adding that the agency will always collaborate with relevant anti corruption agencies such as Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on any corruption issue raised against public officers for accountability

This is a fight against corruption, for better Nigeria, accountability and transparency where we make our leaders understand that we place them in those positions of leadership for the good of all and be accountable, responsible to the people, not them – selves, families and cabal.

“As an agency, we are going all out to bring down this enemy of ours called corruption”, he said.

Ekpo noted that corruption remains the reason for the nation’s failed institutions such as education, healthcare systems, youths unemployment and other vices, adding that the time has come for Nigeria to take their destinies into their hand.

