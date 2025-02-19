Share

The founder of Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga in Nasarawa State, Mr Mandy David Abuluya, has assured of his continued commitment to provide quality education in the institution geared towards complementing Government’s effort in educational development.

Abuluya, who is President of Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA), gave this passurance while receiving Best Private Polytechnic 2025 Certificate of Award at the institution on Wednesday in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

He said that the institution will not compromise standards for the overall development of the education sector.

Also, he appreciated the association for the award, saying that the award will spur him to do more for the betterment of education development in the country.

Abuluya said that the management is determined to make the school a world class polytechnic.

” I want to disclose to you that I started the institution with N750 in the year 2000.

” I have equipped almost all departments with modern facilities so as to create an enabling environment for learning and teaching,

” We are doing our best as we have qualified academic staff and non-academic staff,” he said

Abuluya, who is the Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee ( PCRC) Nasarawa State disclosed that more than 80 per cent of his students are on scholarship in the institution.

The institution Founder pledged his commitment to initiate good policies and programmes that would change the lives of the students and staff of the polytechnic positively.

Speaking while presenting the award, President of National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Comrade Ridwan Opeyemi, said that the award was in recognition of the untiring efforts of the instruction in complementing government’s effort in development of education.

” We are here to present Certificate of Credence to Nacabs Polytechnic Akwanga as the Best Private Polytechnic, 2025.

” In recognition of the Nacabs Administrative Contribution to the development of Polytechnic and technical education in Nigeria.

” We don’t just give award like that, we went round private Polytechnics across the country to assess their infrastructural development and we also interacted with officials of Students Union Government ( SUG) and students of Polytechnics across the country, ” he said

Opeyemi, who is a student of Federal Cooperative College, Kaduna commended Nacabs Polytechnic for providing conducive environment for teaching and learning.

” It is only in Nacabs Polytechnic Akwanga that employ their own products, it is one of the Polytechnics that does not have issue with NBTE and allowed students to operate democratically, ” he said.

Opeyemi urged the lecturers and students to continue to give the founder and management team their maximum support to succeed.

He, however, appealed to him for the provision of mobility to the officials of SUG for effective service delivery.

