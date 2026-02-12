NACA, Others Take HIV Fight To Lagos Classrooms, Streets

Stigma and discrimination remain silent drivers of Nigeria’s HIV/AIDS epidemic, pushing people away from testing, treatment and lifesaving support.

That reality was front and centre in Lagos as government agencies and civil society groups launched a renewed “Zero Stigma” campaign targeting communities and secondary school students.

The initiative, a Federal Government project implemented by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in collaboration with GEDRITE Nigeria Limited and the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), builds on earlier sensitisation sessions at Oregun Senior High School.

Organisers said the focus on young people is deliberate: attitudes formed early can either fuel stigma for decades or help end it. According to LSACA, Lagos State is home to an estimated 160,000 people living with HIV, with over 145,000 currently on treatment. Yet stigma continues to discourage many from accessing services.

A LSACA representative said: “One of the key objectives of this programme is to ensure people understand what stigma and discrimination are, and why they must stop. “If you are not living with HIV, you are definitely affected by HIV.

Everyone is affected.” The programme kicked off with a community rally and awareness drive at Ipodo Market, alongside on-the-spot HIV testing. It also included engagement with market women, transport unions, religious and traditional leaders, before moving into schools.

“We are reaching people where they live, trade and learn,” the LSACA official explained, adding that the state is working closely with primary healthcare districts to sustain the effort. For Oludipe Olubiyi, Executive Director of the Improved Sexual Health and Rights Advocacy Initiative (ISHRAI), the human cost of stigma makes action urgent.