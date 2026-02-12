NACA, Others Take HIV Fight To Lagos Classrooms, Streets

Stigma and discrimination remain silent drivers of Nigeria’s HIV/ AIDS epidemic, pushing people away from testing, treatment and lifesaving support. That reality was front and centre in Lagos as government agencies and civil society groups launched a renewed “Zero Stigma” campaign targeting communities and secondary school students.

The initiative, a Federal Government project implemented by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in collaboration with GEDRITE Nigeria Limited and the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), builds on earlier sensitisation sessions at Oregun Senior High School. Organisers say the focus on young people is deliberate: attitudes formed early can either fuel stigma for decades or help end it.

According to LSACA, Lagos State is home to an estimated 160,000 people living with HIV, with over 145,000 currently on treatment. Yet stigma continues to discourage many from accessing services.

“One of the key objectives of this programme is to ensure people understand what stigma and discrimination are, and why they must stop,” a LSACA representative said. “If you are not living with HIV, you are definitely affected by HIV. Everyone is affected.” The programme kicked off with a community rally and awareness drive at Ipodo Market, alongside on-the-spot HIV testing.

It also included engagement with market women, transport unions, religious and traditional leaders, before moving into schools. “We are reaching people where they live, trade and learn,” the LSACA official explained, adding that the state is working closely with primary healthcare districts to sustain the effort.

For Oludipe Olubiyi, Executive Director of the Improved Sexual Health and Rights Advocacy Initiative (ISHRAI), the human cost of stigma makes action urgent. “People living with HIV are still being discriminated against because of their status,” she said. “They are human beings. When stigma continues, it can lead to isolation, poor health outcomes and even death.

That is why we must create awareness and stop it.” Olubiyi noted that secondary school students were targeted because early education is key to reversing harmful myths. “If young people grow up with accurate information and empathy, they become advocates for zero stigma in their families and communities,” he said. Students echoed the message.

“We should always love the people around us,” said Ganyeru Kayat, a student of Oregun Senior High School. Another student, Bolarinde Zainab, added, “If we are close to them and kind to them, they will not feel alone.”

Beyond awareness, organisers also highlighted the need for stronger protections. LSACA confirmed that the Lagos HIV protection law, last enacted in 2007, is under review to address emerging issues and strengthen penalties against discrimination.

The call to action is clear: stop stigma, update laws, expand access to prevention tools like PrEP and PEP, and keep the conversation going. As Lagos takes the fight into classrooms and communities, stakeholders agree that ending HIV is impossible unless discrimination ends first.