NAC-AfCFTA harps on Nigerian exporters to leverage trade protocols

As Nigeria prepares to commence full participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, the National Action Committee on Africa Continental Free Trade Area (NAC-AfCFTA) Secretariat has trained the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) members on the understanding of AfCFTA, so as to take full advantage of the benefits.

Speaking in her opening remark at the two-day capacity building training for MANEG members on AfCFTA in Lagos yesterday, the Acting Chairman, MANEG, Mrs. Odiri ErewaMeggison, said that the leadership of the MANEG was determined to build the capacity of its members to optimize understanding of the free trade agreement and take full advantage of the benefits – as soon as the pathway.

E r e w a – M e g g i s o n explained that as the Federal Government continues to take steps to ensure its full participation in AfCFTA, MANEG was opened to key in and explore the benefits in AfCFTA. According to her, as an export advocacy group, it is the goal at MANEG to build the capacity of members and ensure that as many exporters as possible, will qualify to export their products under the second batch of the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI).

She explained that the leadership of MANEG commended the Executive Secretary of the NACAfCFTA, Barr. Olusegun Awolowo, for collaborating with them at MANEG, to bring this training to fruition. She stated that AfCFTA was the largest free trade area in the world when measured by the number of countries (55), comprising eight regional economic communities that came together to sign the trade treat