Naby Keïta Returns To Bundesliga After 5 Years

Naby Keïta has agreed a shock deal to join Werder Bremen on a free transfer following his release from Liverpool.

The midfielder’s Anfield contract ends this summer and the German club have acted quickly, announcing the agreement on Friday.

Bremen finished 13th in the Bundesliga in 2022/23, winning just one of their final 12 games of the season.

Keïta previously spent two seasons in German football, playing for RB Leipzig from 2016-18 before joining Liverpool for a rumoured €60m fee.