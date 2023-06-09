New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Naby Keïta Returns To Bundesliga After 5 Years

Naby Keïta has agreed a shock deal to join Werder Bremen on a free transfer following his release from Liverpool.

The midfielder’s Anfield contract ends this summer and the German club have acted quickly, announcing the agreement on Friday.

Bremen finished 13th in the Bundesliga in 2022/23, winning just one of their final 12 games of the season.

Keïta previously spent two seasons in German football, playing for RB Leipzig from 2016-18 before joining Liverpool for a rumoured €60m fee.

The Guinean made 129 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 12 goals, but was hampered by injuries throughout his time with the Reds and he was limited to just 13 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23.

