Naby Keita Plays First Werder Bremen Game

Naby Keita’s injury struggles throughout his mixed Liverpool career sadly followed him to his return to Germany, leaving him waiting several weeks for his Werder Bremen debut.

The Guinean international made a very brief cameo in the 2-1 win over Koln, an appearance that delighted former teammate Virgil van Dijk who wrote in his Instagram comments: ‘Naby lad!’

It’s difficult to judge the former Liverpool No.8’s time at Anfield, with his world-class performances in the famous red shirt far too spread out among injury-enforced absences from the pitch.

Hopefully, he can rediscover the consistent availability and quality of performances that first earmarked him as a Liverpool target.