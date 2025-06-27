NABTEB: Technical Education Enrolment Surges By 300%

Candidates for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) entrance examinations has recorded unprecedented increase from 7,547 in 2024 to 30,000 in 2025.

Dr Mohammed Mohammed, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) disclosed this, while monitoring the examination at Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Uromi, in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the examination, supervised by NABTEB were held at designated centres nationwide, including the FSTC, Uromi.

Mohammed, who was represented by NABTEB Director of Research and Quality Assurance, Mr Pius Osaigbovo, attributed the 300 per.