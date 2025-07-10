NABTEB Releases FTC 2025 Results, 39% Score Over 50%

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) yesterday released the results of the 2025 entrance examination into Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs), with only 39 per cent of candidates scoring 50 per cent and above. Registrar Aminu Mohammedmade the announcement in Benin during the official announcement of the results.

The announcement coincides with the commencement of a three-day selection and placement exercise for admission into the colleges.

According to Mohammed, a total of 24,074 candidates sat for the examination, with only 9,389 candidates meeting or surpassing the 50 per cent mark.

He further noted that just 1.31 per cent of the candidates, representing 316 students, scored 70 per cent and above. “Additionally, the results indicated that eight candidates, representing 0.03 per cent, achieved the highest rank,” he said.

The agency chief urged stakeholders involved in the selection and placement process to prioritise merit and suitability in admitting students into Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes offered by the colleges.