NABTEB Releases 2024 Nov/Dec Examination Results

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has said that a total of 29,880 candidates of the 44,226 who sat for the 2024 November/ December O’ Level examination of the Board had a credit pass in English Language and Mathematics.

Speaking to journalists at the press briefing to announce the release of the results at the headquarters of NABTEB in Benin City, Edo State, acting Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Nnasia Ndareke Asanga said that the 2024 November/December National Business Certificate (NBC), National Technical Certificate (NTC), Advanced National Business Certificate (ANBC), and Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANTC) examinations took place across the 36 states and Abuja from 7th of November to 7th of December, 2024.

He said the Board registered 44,730 candidates consisting of 25,542 males and 19,188 females for the O’ Level Certificate examination in 1, 825 centres, while the total enrollment for A’ Level examinations was 4,095 consisting of 2, 725 males and 1,370 females who registered in 571 centres across the nation.

Furthermore, Asanga said, that the candidates enrolled for 15 Engineering Trades, 7 Construction Trades, 8 Miscellaneous Trades, 4 Business Trades and 16 General Education subjects at the Crafts Level. At the Master Crafts Level, candidates enrolled for 13 Engineering Trades, 7 Construction Trades, 7 Miscellaneous Trades, 4 Business Trades and 3 General Education Trades, totalling 84 trades and subjects at both Ordinary and Advanced Levels.

“NABTEB has a mandate to conduct examinations and perform skill-based assessments, leading to the award of Business, Vocational and Technical

Certificates at both the Ordinary and Advanced levels.

“These certificates qualify individuals for workplace entry and access to tertiary education. Graduates from various Business, Technical and Vocational Colleges (at the Post-Basic Education level), as well as those trained in the informal sector such as apprenticeship schemes, can earn qualifications that certify them as Artisans, Craftsmen or Master Craftsmen. Our test items are constructed and moderated by seasoned academics

and other professionals, following best practices in global assessment.

“It is pertinent to note that in spite of all odds, NABTEB Conducted her examinations successfully nationwide from Thursday, 7th November to Saturday, 7th December 2024.

Enrolment figures and performance of candidates in the examinations indicate that a total of 44,226 candidates sat for the examinations, representing 98.87 % of the total enrollment. Out of 40,978 candidates who sat for the various Trades at the level of the craft, 33,295 candidates representing 81.25% were certified as Craftsmen.”

Continuing, he said. ” This is higher than the 2023 performance where 41.16% were certified as Craftsmen. At the Advanced level, out of 3,892 candidates who sat for the various Levels at the Master Crafts level, 2,404 candidates were certified as Master Craftsmen.

“This also is an improvement Over the 2023 performance dates representing 61.77% where 54.82 % were certified at Master Crafts level.”

The Registrar/Chief Executive also noted that the board has started issuing electronic certificates (e-certificates) to candidates who took the examinations from May/June 2017 to November/December 2022.

He added that the board is working to revitalize Vocational Enterprise Institutes (VEIs) and Skills Training Centres (STCs) across the country, as part of efforts to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nigeria.

The Registrar/Chief Executive called on stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunities offered by NABTEB’s qualifications, which are recognized globally. “Our qualifications offer dual benefits of career progression and academic advancement, and we urge all concerned stakeholders, including parents and guardians, to take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.

He also announced that registration for the 2025 May/June in-school examinations is ongoing, and urged all concerned stakeholders to register their wards for the forthcoming examinations.

In his remarks, the Registrar/Chief Executive noted that the board faces several challenges, including funding and resource constraints, perception and stigma on TVET, curriculum and training, access and equity, assessment and certification, industry partnership and collaboration.

He called on the government and other stakeholders to support the board in addressing these challenges, saying that “appropriate funding and legislation, regular curricula review and capacity building for teachers, equipment, the establishment of more technical colleges, etc., could help address these challenges.”

