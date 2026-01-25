NABTEB Assures Seamless Registration For 2026 National Common Entrance Examination

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has reaffirmed its readiness and institutional capacity to deliver a smooth, transparent, and hitch-free registration process for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Technical Colleges across the country.

This assurance was given by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr. Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, following the formal approval of the examination and registration framework by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON.

The approval is part of ongoing efforts to reposition Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a critical pillar of Nigeria’s education and skills development agenda.

Speaking at NABTEB’s national headquarters in Benin City, Dr. Mohammed stated that the Board has put in place comprehensive administrative and technological measures to ensure that prospective candidates, parents, guardians, and school administrators experience a user-friendly and stress-free registration process.

According to him, the measures are designed to eliminate bottlenecks, enhance nationwide access, and uphold the highest standards of examination integrity.

“In furtherance of this objective, NABTEB has approved an extended registration timeline spanning four months. This deliberate policy decision is intended to allow adequate preparation time for candidates while minimising congestion on the registration platform,” Dr. Mohammed said.

He added that the extended timeline would also reduce financial and logistical pressure on parents and guardians, while enabling schools to properly guide candidates through the registration process.

“Accordingly, registration for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Technical Colleges will commence on Monday, 26 January 2026, and close on Sunday, 24 May 2026. The entrance examination will be conducted nationwide on Saturday, 6 June 2026, at approved examination centres across the Federation,” he declared.

Dr. Mohammed advised prospective candidates to register via the official NABTEB online portal at https://student.nabteb.gov.ng, urging candidates and their guardians to take note of the timelines and complete their registration well ahead of the deadline.

He emphasised that all applications must be processed exclusively through the official NABTEB portal, warning against the use of unauthorised agents, cyber cafés, or third-party platforms.

Reaffirming NABTEB’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and service excellence, the Registrar noted that the Board remains steadfast in safeguarding the credibility of its examinations while expanding access to technical education nationwide.

He further encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of opportunities offered by Technical Colleges, stressing that Technical and Vocational Education and Training equips young people with employable skills, entrepreneurial capacity, and practical competencies required for national development and economic self-reliance.

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training remains a veritable pathway to skills acquisition, job creation, and sustainable livelihoods. Nigerians are encouraged to choose skills, choose opportunity, and choose a secure future,” he said.

NABTEB continues to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Education and other critical stakeholders to strengthen technical education, promote skills-based learning, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s human capital development goals.