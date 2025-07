The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 33 suspected internet fraudsters in Niger and Kaduna States Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said 29 of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, in Minna, Niger State, while the remaining four were arrested on Wednesday, in Unguwan Mai Gero area of Kaduna State.

Please follow and like us: