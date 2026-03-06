NABG Commends Tinubu’s Shea Nut Export Ban Extension

The President of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), Arc Kabir Ibrahim, has commended President Bola Tinubu for extending the ban on the export of raw shea nuts, describing the decision as a strategic step toward deepening value addition in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

Reacting to the one-year extension of the ban, Ibrahim said value addition remained the guiding principle of successful agribusiness decisions and welcomed the move as a positive development for processors and exporters.

He noted that stakeholders involved in shea processing had consistently supported restrictions on raw shea nut exports, stressing that local processing into shea butter and related derivatives creates jobs, increases foreign exchange earnings and strengthens Nigeria’s industrial base.

Ibrahim urged that the taskforce to be constituted for the seamless implementation of processing and exportation must prioritise standardisation, grading and quality assurance of shea nuts.

According to him, maintaining high-quality standards will enhance export value, protect Nigeria’s reputation in international markets and ensure the long-term sustainability of the programme.

He also emphasised the need for Halal certification of shea products, noting that Nigeria is well-positioned to tap into the global Halal investment market estimated at over $7.7 trillion.

“Shea products are strong Halal trade prospects. It is important that best practices are deployed to position Nigeria as a key player in the global Halal value chain,” he said.

The NABG president described the adoption of the export framework developed by the organisation as a critical institutional step that would formalise and regulate shea exports for the benefit of both exporters and the government.