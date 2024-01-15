Nabeeha’s Killing: No Safe Place In Nigeria – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has expressed grief over the death of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level student of Biology at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria.

New Telegraph recalls that the gunmen announced the death of Nabeeha on Friday after her family was abducted alongside one of their cousins as they threatened to kill the other five sisters as well.

Following her killings, the kidnappers reportedly buried her on Saturday, January 13, in accordance with Islamic customs.

Reacting to the development in a series of tweets on X, Obi said that the horrific murder demonstrated “how helpless Nigerians have become in the face of these dangers,” in addition to demonstrating how the country is being ravaged by insecurity.

He believes that the most recent tragedy ought to awaken politicians’ consciences to the fact that, as stipulated by the constitution, their first responsibility is to safeguard the lives of all Nigerian citizens.

“The fact that these kidnappings, killings and other reported cases of armed robbery and violent attacks, are now taking place in Abuja, the nation’s capital, is a clear pointer to how insecure the rest of the country now is.

“…I am very concerned about how insecurity has continued to ravage every part of our dear nation,” he said.

Obi demanded that further measures be taken by the government and security services to guarantee the release of the family’s surviving captives.

In addition to expressing sympathy to the grieving family, the former governor of Anambra State prayed for the deceased’s soul to rest.