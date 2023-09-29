NABDA: Nigeria Pushing for Self-Sufficiency in Dairy Production

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has disclosed its commitments to making Nigeria self- sufficient in dairy production in a bid to make the country’s dairy sector safe for different kinds of foreign dairy products importation into the country. The Director-General of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, made the pledge at a two-day Strategic Interest Research Group Meeting on livestock genetic improvement (SIRGM 4.0), in Ibadan, Oyo State recently.

While speaking on the theme of the meeting; “Accelerating Genetic Improvement for Advances in Livestock Agriculture,” the DG said the meeting was to bring all stakeholders together, to brainstorm on a way forward in the country’s dairy sector of the economy. According to him, Nigeria does not need to import dairy products.

This is because the country has the requisite number of cattle and the capacity to feed them. He pointed out that scientists could transform these cattle to produce more than what they are producing at the moment. The DG noted that each Nigerian cattle was producing less than two litres of milk per day at this moment. “This is not supposed to be. So, we are now aiming to produce 10 to 15 litres per day.

“Already, we are working toward transforming Nigerian cattle, using the technique that will sequence our cattle breeders. “We have also started the insemination of our cattle and that of a variety of Brazilian cattle,” Mustapha said. The DG gave instances of many countries that have transformed the value chain of their cattle. He cited an instance of Brazil, which, he said, was now producing high-quality milk.

“NABDA has taken steps to improve Nigeria’s dairy production for economic value.” “Nigeria is a big market in West Africa. So, if we get it right, we will get a lot of market for dairy products and generate income.” NABDA DG recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently declared an emergency on agriculture, charging stakeholders to work hard for the nation’s economic transformation.

On his part, Prof. Nash Oyekanmi, Director of Genomics and Bioinformatics department at NABDA, said the agency had registered 21 farms. Oyekanmi said, so far, the agency had inseminated more than 600 cows. He said the insemination of Nigerian cattle with Brazilian cattle has produced the first offspring (F1). “We are going to do a genomic analysis of the F1 to see what they have taken from the two parents so that we can predict the potential of these cows for milk production,” he said.