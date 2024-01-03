NAB Urges FG, State Governments To Set Up Braille Presses

The Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB) has called on the Federal and State governments including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to have at least two Braille Presses.

According to them, the Braille printing presses will help the blind and visually impaired pupils, students and others who are not in school to have their books, magazines and other publications put into Braille.

NAB in a release signed by its President, Mr Stanley Nnamdi Onyebuchi and the Chairman, of the Education Committee, Ibrahim Umar Abdulkarim, announcing the 2024 edition of the World Braille Day Celebration which will be held on Thursday, January 4th, pleaded that the challenge the Association faces is the inability to purchase Braille printing equipment for the Blind to be fitted in all states of the federation and Abuja.

“They appealed to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and non-governmental organisations, local and international to assist them in achieving the objective.

They also sought the assistance of the governments and non-governmental organisations to fund their proposed Braille Reading and Writing Competitions for 2024, their proposed home study courses in Braille for which certificates would be issued at the end of the completion of the courses, which in comparison with the Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually impaired in Winnetka, Illinois, USA.

“We the Nigeria Association of the Blind, join the rest of the world to observe this day as World Braille Day. We are observing it in memory of the wonderful achievements of Louis Braille who came up with the six-dotted tactual reading and writing method for the blind

“Louis Braille’s reading and writing method was an improvement of Charles Barbier’s 12-dotted reading and writing for the Blind called in French Nocturne Egritude which in English means Night Writing.

“He developed the six-dotted method after he became blind at age three while working in his father’s workshop. Following his blindness, his father enrolled him in the National Institute for the Young Blind, where he learned Charles Barbier’s 12-dotted reading and writing for the Blind,” the statement reads in part.

According to the association, the cumbersome nature of the 12 dots made Louis Braille reduce it to six: three on the left and the other 3 on the right. The six dots are used to form letters of the alphabet, numeric codes, mathematical and scientific notations and even musical notation.

“Today Braille is used in many languages of the world covering all countries of the world. Nigeria, on the other hand, has braille codes in its three major languages: Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba respectively.

“Since 1968, when the Nigeria Association of the Blind, NAB, was formed, it has been working tirelessly to promote the use of Braille by cultivating in the minds of Nigerians with blindness and visual impairments the reading and writing culture.

“In the contemporary day and age of Information and Communication Technology, many blind and visually impaired people seem to embrace the full use of ICT gadgets far against the use of Braille for reading and writing. NAB has been working to see that Braille is not ostracised because it is a fact that our sighted persons will not neglect the use of pencils, pens and other means of writing and reading just because of the onset of Information and Communication Technology; the same should apply to our blind and visually impaired people in Nigeria.”

According to the release, to sustain the culture of using braille, NAB has been organising braille reading and writing competitions amongst blind pupils in primary and junior secondary school.