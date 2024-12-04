…Nab Suspect, Rescue 5 Abducted Children In A’ibom

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has rescued five children unhurt who were stolen by unknown person from their parent in Mbiakpan Ikot Idim village, Obio Ibiono, Ibiono Ibom LGA of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, disclosed this at a press briefing yesterday in Uyo, adding that the suspect has been apprehended.

He said the command on Nov. 14 received a distress call from a woman, who reported that five of her children had been taken away by an unknown man on a motorcycle.

“The Command’s operatives immediately swung into action in the company of villagers from Mbiakpan Ikot Idim and Obio Ibiono. “The suspect was given a hot chase and arrested at Obio Ibiono.

The five children were rescued unhurt and reunited with their parents. “The motorcycle used by the suspect in committing the crime was recovered,” Eribo said.

The CP also said that on Nov. 27 at about 1940 hrs, operatives of the command, while on patrol along Ikot Ekpene/Uyo Highway, received a distress call from a woman that some armed men attempted to kidnap her husband.

