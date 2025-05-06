…Nab More Suspects Over Plateau Killings, Gun Runners

Share

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three more suspects in connection with the recent killings in Plateau State.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday, said police operatives attached to IRT have embarked on a series of successful operations targeting criminal conspiracy, gun running, and unlawful possession of firearms strongly linked to earlier incidents in the state.

He noted, “On May 3, 2025, at about 4:30 PM, a team of IRT operatives acting on credible intelligence apprehended one Abubakar Jibrin from Kalone Community, Shendam LGA, Plateau State.

“Jibrin was found to be in unlawful possession of prohibited firearms. Following his arrest, Jibrin’s confession led to the discovery of one SMG rifle with an empty magazine at his residence.”

Adejobi added that on May 4, in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, Police operatives recovered two fabricated revolver rifles.

He added that the firearms were linked to cartridges originating from a suspect identified as Ismail Danjuma, who is now in custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation into the killings on the Plateau.

Share