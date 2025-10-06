NAAT Gives FG 14-Day Ultimatum, Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Unmet Demands

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet its outstanding demands or face a nationwide industrial action.

The ultimatum was contained in a statement signed by the National President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, and released to journalists on Monday in Abuja, following the union’s 60th regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The union accused the government of neglecting critical issues affecting its members, including delayed payment of allowances, non-implementation of agreements, and poor working conditions in universities.

It warned that its members would have no option but to withdraw their services if the issues were not addressed before the ultimatum expires.

“NEC reviewed the progress made following the conciliation meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Labour & Employment on 30th July 2025, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed, as well as the meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Education on 11th September 2025, and the unfolding events in the education sector,” the statement said.

NAAT highlighted key unresolved issues, including the non-completion of the FGN/NAAT 2009 Agreement renegotiation on salaries and conditions of service, the mainstreaming of earned allowances into salaries to prevent arrears, the non-release of the enabling circular for CONTISS 14 and 15 to allow career progression, and recent delays in salary payments.

The union rejected any form of disparity or distortion in the salary structure of university staff, stressing the need for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to salary adjustments that maintains existing relationships between various salary tables in the university system.

“Consequent upon the above, the Union hereby issues a 14-day ultimatum to the Government to address the demands listed. While the Union remains open to dialogue, failure to meet these demands at the expiration of the ultimatum will leave the Union with no option than to declare an industrial action to press home her demands,” the statement added.