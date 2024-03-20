NAAT Embarks On 3-Day Strike, Shutdown Laboratories In UNIMAID

The National Association of Academics Technology (NAAT), University chapter has embarked on a 3-day warning strike to o press home their demand.

The Chairman of NAAT, University of Maiduguri Chapter, Comrade Yusuf Dalhatu while addressing journalists during a Rally at the Elkanemi Hall, University of Maiduguri on Wednesday said “The Union National Association Academic Technologists (NAAT)painfully embarked on an industrial action on the 21st day of March 2022 to press home our demands:”

The NAAT said with the commencement of 3 3-day strike all laboratories will be shut down, and there will be no conducting and teaching of practicals no project works and no conducting of research.

He said, “We want to thank God Almighty for the breath of life and also appreciate our esteemed but humbled members, who despite the fasting periods have availed themselves for this press conference.”

Comrade Dakhatu said their demands include Full implementation of the 2009 agreement, Payment of outstanding earned allowances, Release of enabling circular for carrier elongation, implementation for CONTISS 14 and 15, Upgrade obsolete equipment and improve the dilapidated, structural state of laboratories in our citadel of higher learning, Re-negotiation of the aforementioned 2009 agreement.

” Following the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians, foremost, Right Honourable Speaker of the Ninth National Assembly Chief Femi Ghajabiarsila, the cry of parents and our students, the Union resolved to call off the lingering industrial action that lasted 5 months and 2 weeks, eventually, the strike was called off on the 25th of August 2022 with no meaningful progress.

Under the new dispensation of the father of our nation, the Chief advocate of renewed hope for Nigeria, war president Chief Bola Ahmed Tinus GCFR and commander in Chief, who granted a waiver on non-payment of the withheld salary on the inception of his administration. As we speak Enis executive waiver refuses to see the light of day”, the Chairman said.

He further said ” Despite repented subtle reminders, in the form of written correspondences from the Union, sadly the government remain insensitive to our plights. which left us with no choice but to embark on a 3-day warning strike.”

“The Union unanimously decided to abide by the outcome of the Virtual conference held on the 13″ of March 2024, and the outcome of the branch congress resolution held on the 18th of March 2024. The branch has decided to embark on a three (3) days warning strike commencing from the 20 March 2024, terminating on 22 March 2024”, he said

The NAAT who stage a peaceful rally from Elkanemi Hall to Gate One carrying placards with inscriptions “Pay us our outstanding 5 half months salary”, No discrimination in our institution, ” Our members are dying ” as mong others chanted solidary songs.