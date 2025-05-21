NAAT Declares Trade Dispute

Share

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has declared a trade dispute with the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) over the sharing formula for the recently approved N50 billion meant for earned allowances and payment of seven months’ arrears of Occupational Hazard Allowance and other entitlements for university-based unions.

Rising from an emergency virtual meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC), NAAT rejected the allocation formula, which gave 80 percent of the funds to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and 20 percent to the three non-academic unions.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, NAAT President, Ibeji Nwokoma, described the formula as “unjust and unfair,” demanding a separate N50 billion for its members.

“NAAT, as a critical stakeholder in the university education sub-sector, cannot understand the rationale behind such an obnoxious decision, where a public officer entrusted with the welfare of staff could endorse such an inequitable arrangement,” Nwokoma said.

He criticized the lopsided allocation, calling it discriminatory and detrimental to industrial harmony in the university system.

“The university system thrives on the contributions of all stakeholders. The role of Academic Technologists—especially in enhancing teaching and research, which are the core mandates of universities—cannot be ignored. Marginalizing technologists will cripple the backbone of practical learning, rendering graduates unemployable due to inadequate skills that should have been acquired in laboratories, workshops, farms, and studios under the mentorship of technologists,” he added.

Nwokoma further demanded the immediate commencement of the process for releasing a separate N50 billion earned allowances for NAAT members, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on August 17, 2022, between the Federal Government and NAAT.

He expressed disappointment over what he described as a return to apartheid-style discrimination, lamenting that despite a joint strike in 2022 involving four unions, the Ministry chose to prioritize one union over the others.

“The same MoU clearly stated that the N50 billion was for payment of Earned Allowances (EA) and Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) for all four unions. Yet, the Ministry allocated 80 percent to one union at the expense of the others,” Nwokoma stated.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to demand an immediate reversal of the sharing formula, stressing the need for fairness, equity, and justice.

“We are Academic Technologists, and we will continue to fight for our rights and the promotion of a fair and just university system,” he declared.

NAAT said it had formally declared a trade dispute with the Ministry of Education and the NUC over issues relating to the welfare of its members and the inequitable distribution of the recently released N50 billion fund.

