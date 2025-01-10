NAACP Awards 2025: Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems Among Nominees

Share

Nigerian artists, Burna Boy, Tems, Davido and Wizkid, have been nominated for the 2025 NAACP Awards, the 56th in the series. Burna Boy was nominated in the Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration (contemporary) category for his guest appearance on Usher’s ‘Coming Home’.

Wizkid is also nominated in the same category for his single ‘Piece of My Heart’ featuring Brent Faiyaz. The single was also nominated for Best International Song.

Other Nigerian stars nominated for the Best International Song include Tems for ‘Love Me Jeje off her debut album ‘Born In The Wild’ and Davido for ‘Hmm’, his collaboration with Chris Brown. The 56th ceremony will be held on February 22 at the Pasadena Civic Centre.

