Na’Abba: When Reps Bid Ex-speaker Farewell

The House of Representatives, last week, held a valedictory session in honour of the late former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Umar Ghali Na’Abba, who held sway between 1999 and 2003, PHILIP NYAM reports

On Thursday, February 22, the House of Representatives led by Speaker Tajudeen Ab- bas paid glowing tributes to a former Speaker of the House, Hon. Umar Ghali Na’Abba, at a valedictory session held in his honour. Na’Abba, who served as the speaker of the House from July 1999 to May 2003, died on December 27, 2023 at the age of 65. The valedictory session was attended by former presiding and principal officers of the House, including the immediate past Speaker of the House and current Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; former Speaker and ex-governor of Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari; and ex-Deputy Speaker to Na’Abba, Hon Chibudum Nwuche. Also present were former deputy speakers – Austin Opara, Emeka Ihedioha and Lasun Yussuff.

Others present were former Chief Whip (under Na’Abba), Abubakar Bawa Bwari, who spoke for former principal officers of the House and disclosed that 76 members of the 1999-2003 set have passed on; Senator Binta Masi Garba who spoke for the 12 female members of the 4th National Assembly; former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who spoke for former members of the House; and former members of the House and ex-Senior Special Assistants to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senators Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila and Ita Enang, among others.

The man Na’Abba

He was the second speaker of the Fourth Republic, having succeeded, Hon. Salisu Buhari, who resigned af- ter only 51 days in the saddle, following allegations of perjury and forgery against him. Na’Abba was a thorn in the flesh of the executive led by President Olusegun Obasanjo. A radical Kano politician in the mold of Alhaji Abubakar Rimi and Mallam Aminu Kano, Na’Abba designed a four-year revolutionary but realisable legislative agenda titled “House Contract with Nigeria.” The House Contract with Nigeria was aimed at tackling identified challenges in order to meet the basic needs of the people, improve public welfare and sectoral development. It was also designed to regularly expose “the ills in government, in so doing, unflinchingly engaging ministers and other heads of government agencies through investigative hearings and public hearings; profound scrutiny of budgetary framework, making ro- bust adjustments where necessary; forging effective and cordial relationship with the media and civil society groups to ensure the promotion of the young parliament; Strengthening of House committees and emboldening of committee heads to take on ministers and agency heads on policy issues and level of budget implementation.”

He will be remembered as the only presiding officer in the history of the National Assembly to have successfully mobilised over 300 members out of 360 to overturn President Obasanjo’s veto on bills such as the Niger Delta Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Bill. Also, Na’Abba as speaker championed the commencement of an impeachment proceeding against President Obasanjo to tame him over his growing appetite for constitutional breaches. The House, under his leadership, was able to catalogue 32 impeachable offences of Obasanjo, a development that forced Obasanjo to cry out that the impeachment process “was a joke taken too far.”

Abbas extols Na’Abbas

Leading the tributes, Speaker Abbas described late Na’Abba as “an extraordinary statesman and a patriot.” He said the ex-speaker “undoubtedly, left an indelible mark on our nation’s democratic journey and will be remembered as one of the titans of our democracy.” Abbas noted that the session was to testify to Na’abba’s courage, boldness, dedication to the principles of democracy, exemplary leadership and steadfast commitment to the time-honoured principle of separation of powers. Abbas noted that of all Na’Abbas qualities, what stood out the most were his simplicity, contentment and rare honesty. “He was a modest and deeply religious man, who gave the last full measure of devotion to his work and Nigeria. He lived a simple life but always with the end in mind. His life is, therefore, a worthy lesson for political office holders of today and generations of politicians to come,” he said.

Abbas further said though it was a moment of grief and national mourning, it was equally a time for sober reflection and celebration of his unblemished public service record and enduring legacy. “At a more personal level, I am humbled by the enormity of his contributions and inspired by the purity of his vision. As we reflect on his life, we are reminded of the enduring strength of our democracy and the pivotal role of the legislature in that regard,” he added. The speaker recalled that at the dawn of the Fourth Republic in 1999, Nigeria stood on the threshold of history. He said after long years of military rule, Nigerians longed for stability, democracy and governance pirations. He noted that it was in this context that Na’Abba assumed the position of speaker, guiding the House with wisdom, dedication and unwavering commitment.

“His tenure laid the foundations of a robust, independent legislature, vital for the checks and balances that underpin a vibrant democratic system. His leadership was characterised by a profound understanding that the strength of a democracy is measured not just by the freedom enjoyed by its citizens but also by the strength of its institutions,” Ab- bas stressed. The speaker noted that under Na’Abba’s stewardship, the House emerged as a forum for vigorous debate and a powerful instrument for change and development. He added that the late lawmaker championed laws and reforms that continue to impact the nation, fostering economic growth, social justice and the welfare of all Nigerians. He further stressed that Na’Abba laid a solid foundation for the growth and development of the House and pursued institutional building with unparalleled vigour and passion.

His words: “Moreover, his tenure was marked by efforts to ensure the independence of the legislature, recognising that a truly democratic society thrives when its legislative arm operates without undue influence, freely articulating the will and aspirations of the people. He worked diligently with his colleagues to ensure the National Assembly budget was put on first-line charge. “He also formalised the legislative aides’ system we operate today, which continues to boost the capacity of legislators for enhanced performance. The vision of Hon. Na’Abba has been supported by successive administrations, with the Executive arm working in concert with the National Assembly to ensure good governance, transparency, and accountability.” The speaker announced that the House has resolved that the National Assembly Service Commission building under construction be named after Na’Abba and that the resolution has been transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

Kalu pays tribute

In his tribute, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said Na’Abba must have been a good man indeed if his deputy could publicly declare so several years after they had worked together. “Your Excellency, you are alive and I am your deputy, and I want to say you are a good man. Your Excellency, I will not wait till we meet in heaven. We have a long way to go. You are a good man,” he said.

Gbajabiamila celebrates Na’Abba

In his tribute, Gbajabiamila, who re- called that he was elected to the House in 2003 and was there for 20 years, noted that “therefore, it is with a feeling of melancholy that I appear for the first time, officially, in this House (after becoming Chief of Staff to the President) with mixed emotions. But I take solace and I think we should all do; that we are here not only to remember one of us but to celebrate a giant,” he said. The former speaker described Na’Abba as “a great man, a talented politician, a worthy public servant and a true Nigerian patriot whose death has brought tears and sorrow,” adding: “But as I said, we do not mourn the life he lived for we know and the evidence abounds that he lived a very good life of service. Our grief Mr. Speaker and honourable members, stems from knowing that with his passing, our nation has lost the talent of a principled and courage of a consummate politician.”

He continued: “He served the downtrodden and chose to be a servant of the people, his voice was to speak for the voiceless. Our democracy is young but after two decades we have become comfortable with the present situation. When we returned to democracy in 1999, the political rules that guided us today was not there but Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba understood what it took to lead the House. “As a speaker, I consulted with him on a regular basis and I thank him for that. He was a beloved father, brother a mentor and guardian,” Gbajabiamila revealed.

Masari speaks for Body of Former Speakers

Similarly, former speaker and immediate past governor of Katsina State, Masari recalled how tough it was for Na’Abba to lead the House filled with inexperienced members successfully under President Olusegun Obasanjo who was a retired general of the Nigerian Army and former military head of state. “But thank God Ghali Umar Na’Abba came from a radical political background in Kano. It helped him a lot; it gave him the courage to face the challenges of that time. There is no how the history of the legislature, particularly that of the House of Representatives can be written without a special place for Ghali Umar Na’Abba,” he said. Masari who spoke on behalf of the Body of Former Speakers said the history of the legislature cannot be written without the name of Late Ghali Umar Na’Abba. According to him, Ghali has paid his dues and prayed for God to grant him eternal rest.

“For those of us who were with Ghali from 1999-2003, I remember when the House was constituted, none of us had any experience of legislative duties. We had an executive who was a former military general with no experience of democracy. This was the situation that Ghali found himself at that particular situation. “Ghali came from a radical political background and it gave him courage to face the situation. He was a distinguished Nigerian and parliamentarian; he had the courage to provide leadership under such difficult times. But he survived and completed his tenure despite all the challenges. The sad part of it in Nigeria is that you are taken care of when you are dead and not when you are alive”. Masari stated.

Nwuche speaks for Body of Former Deputy Speakers

Hon. Chibudum Nwuche spoke on behalf of the Body of Deputy Speakers and described the late Ghali Na’Abba as a leader per excellence who led the House then without a compass. “Between 1999-2003, I had the singular opportunity to serve under two speakers, Hon. Salisu Buhari and Hon. Ghali Na’Abba. This House was full of members who had dreams for the country and were independent. Ghali ensured the NDDC Act was passed in the Assembly and Ghali ensured that he mobilised the House to override the President’s Veto. “Ghali passed the Act without the President. They tried to remove us several times but with the support of members we stayed till full term. He was a leader that should be immortalized. Ghali was a good man.”

Bwari speaks for Body of Principal Officers

Speaking on behalf of the Body of Principal Officers, Hon. Bawa Bwari said he and Na’Abba had a special bond filled with mutual trust. “He was a mentor. I recall the countless times we worked side by side in transparency. He was a pillar, strength and beacon of hope,” he said. Bwari added that one of his qualities was fearlessness as he worked for what he believed in. “What I will always remember was his ability to unite a House of various divides. He impacted on me, the 1999 House and Nigerian. Na’Abba has left a void in the House of 1999,” he said.

Garba speaks for female parliamentarians

Senator Binta Masi Garba, who spoke on behalf of female parliamentarians, described how the late former speaker gave all 12 female parliamentarians the same opportunity to contribute to nation building. “He was a dogged fighter, detribalised Nigerian. What the National Assembly is doing today, he was the man that started and gave the independence of the parliament,” she stated.

Chinda recalls experience with Na’Abba

The House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, described the late Ghali Na’Abba as a nationalist. He narrated his experience with the late former speaker saying: “I schooled with one of his children when I did my Masters in Law. I bought a hand- out and text book for one of his daughter’s and she went home and told the father who insisted on speaking with me. “Her father had asked her how she got the book and she told him it was a serving member of the House. I had the benefit of speaking with him and one of the things he told me was that the time had come for the country to make a difference in the lives of the downtrodden. This spurred me and today we have presented three bills on constitutional amendment. “Firstly, there are several Ghali Na’Abba’s living today, please let’s begin to locate them. Secondly, I want us to tap from what we are seeing today, that it is not ‘how far,’ ‘how long’ but ‘how well.’ Thirdly, from the life of Ghali, everything made, created, were made to bring life to other. A little selfishness and more selflessness will bring joy to the minority.”