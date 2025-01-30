N919m Fraud: EFCC Arrests Ex-NHIS Boss, Usman Yusuf

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested the former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf.

The anti-graft agency’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the development to newsmen said the EFCC operatives raided Yusuf’s residence on Wednesday, January 29, at about 4:46 pm.

Following his arrest, the Commission noted that Yusuf will be arraigned on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that a petition was submitted to the immediate past president led by former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Health, over misconduct and fraudulent practices.

Yusuf was relieved of his appointment in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari seven months after he was recommended for dismissal by a fact-finding panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health over alleged mismanagement of N919m.

