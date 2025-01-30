Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Kuchiako, Kuje, on Thursday, rescheduled the arraignment of former Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf to February 3, 2025.

The presiding judge, Justice Chinyere E. Nwecheonwu made this announcement in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Wednesday arrested Yusuf and brought him before the court on Thursday for arraignment on allegations of fraud.

The arraignment was, however, moved to Monday to allow for amendment of the charges, according to a statement by the EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale.

Though defence counsel, Isah Dokto Haruna, who held brief for the lead defence counsel, O.I.Habeeb, SAN, made an application for bail, it was turned down by the court on account of the defendant’s deferred arraignment.

Justice Nwecheonwu adjourned the matter till February 3, 2025, for arraignment and ruled that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Commission.

