N868m Fraud: Court Sentences Ex-AGF Nwabuoku To 72 Years In Prison

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced a former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Anamekwe Nwabuoku, to 72 years imprisonment for money laundering.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, March 23, the presiding judge, James Omotosho, held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had proved its case against Nwabuoku.

New Telegraph recalls that Nwabuoku was arraigned on a nine-count amended charge bordering on money laundering and fraud to the tune of N868.4 million.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/240/2024, the anti-graft agency accused Nwabuoku of conspiring with several companies, including Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited, and Arafura Transnational Afro Limited, to convert funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

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The alleged offence, according to the EFCC, contravenes section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended by Act No. 1 of 2012), and is punishable under section 15(3) of the Act.

The commission said Nwabuoku committed the offences while serving as the director of finance and accounts in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.

The former AGF had filed a no-case submission, which was dismissed by the court in November 2025.

Nwabuoku was appointed acting accountant-general of the federation on May 20, 2022, by the then President Muhammadu Buhari, following the suspension of Ahmed Idris over alleged N80 billion fraud.

However, Nwabuoku was removed from the position in July 2022, barely weeks after assuming office, following reports that he was under EFCC investigation.