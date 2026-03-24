N868m Fraud: Court Sentences Ex-Accountant General, Nwabuoku, To 8 Years Imprisonment

The Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday convicted and sentenced the former acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF), Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, to eight years jail term without an option of fine.

Trial Judge, Justice James Omotosho, in his judgement held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been able to prove the nine-count money laundering charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Omotosho convicted Nwabuoku in all the nine counts and sentenced him to eight years imprisonment in each of the counts.

The judge, however, ordered that the counts will run concurrently. Justice Omotosho, who described Nwabuoku’s act of diverting funds meant for security and defence while he served as Director of Finance and Account in the Ministry of Defence as “appalling,” commended the EFCC for being detailed in its prosecution.

The judge held that the evidence of the ninth prosecution witness that Nwabuoku voluntarily refunded part of the siphoned money of over N200 million during investigation was not controverted by the defence.