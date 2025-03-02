Share

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev has said that President Bola Tinubu has approved the sum of N80 billion naira for the reconstruction of Alau dam, because he believes in a sustainable investment that will make great impacts on future generations.

Utsev who flagged off the reconstruction of Alau dam located in Borno State noted that the project has immeasurable potential for agriculture, water supply and environmental safety, both for the present and future generations of Nigerians.

It would be recalled that the dam suffered some damages when it encountered a devastating flood in September 2024.

Utsev, noted that Tinubu’s quick response and approval for the project, was connected to his Renewed Hope Agenda’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

According to the Minister, the President has ordered that the project be completed within 24 months, without any standard being compromised.

He said, ” the project will be executed in two phases over 24 months, Phase One which is the immediate intervention to mitigate flood risks will span from March 2025 to September 2025, while the Second Phase which consists of extensive desilting and structural enhancement to ensure long-term resilience will span from October 2025 to March 2027″.

While the Minister urged contractors handling to project to uphold highest standards of quality, he also acknowledged the contributions made by Borno State Government, and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security towards the project’s approval.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, confirmed that the upgraded dam will ensure that Borno residents get better access to potable water supply, irrigation, flood control, and hydroelectric power generation.

Zulum said, ” this project signifies not just the repair of a physical structure but the revitalization of hope and prosperity for our people.

” This groundbreaking ceremony is a testament to the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to Borno State, not just in terms of infrastructure but also in restoring livelihoods and dignity to our citizens.”

