N80,000 Minimum wage: CAN Salutes Gov Bago

…Tasks Civil Servants to embrace farming

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger Dtate Chapter, Most Rev . Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna has hailed Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s approval of N80,000 as minimum wage for civil servants in the State.

The State Chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese also tasked workers in the state to take advantage of the Governor’s Civil Servants Farming program so as to become productive.

It should be recalled that, Governor Bago after an extensive meeting with Organized Labour announced the approval of N80,000 as minimum wage in the state for both state and local government workers with effect from November, 2024,

Bishop Yohanna in a statement by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori thanked the Farmer Governor for ensuring Niger state is among the top ranking states to implement the minimum wage in the country.

According to him “on behalf of the entire Christendom in the state, I thank our dear Farmer Governor for choosing N80,000 out of the N70,000, N75,000 and N80,000 options presented by the state Organized Labour.

He further called on the Organized Labour led by the state chairman, Comrade Idris Lafene to impress on the workforce to double their efforts in ensuring the state’s revenue improves.

