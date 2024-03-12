N7trn Expenditure: ‘Ignore IMF’s Advice On Electricity, Fuel Pump Price Cap’

A former President of the Nigerian German Business Group, (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro, has urged the Federal Government to ignore the advice by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on electricity subsidy and fuel cap. He said the two were necessary to fast-track industrialization, job creation and overall economic growth.

The IMF had warned that Nigeria may incur an expenditure of around N7 trillion should the existing fuel pump price cap and electricity subsidy continue in 2024. The advice by the global lender was contained in a statement during a recent visit by the team led by the Mission Chief for Nigeria, Axel Schimmelpfennig. The visit, which is part of the 2024 Article IV Consultations, saw the team engage in discussions with key Nigerian officials in Lagos and Abuja from February 12 to 23, 2024.

The IMF also said the current administration of President Bola Tinubu inherited a challenged economy characterised by low growth, diminished revenue collection, escalating inflation, and longstanding external imbalances. It stated that the continued capping fuel pump prices and electricity tariffs below their recovery costs could lead Nigeria to incur fiscal costs of up to three per cent of its Gross Domestic Product in 2024. Femi-Dagunro, who is also Founder/President, Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also called fortransparency in the management of the electricity subsidy and fuel pump price cap.

He said: “We need electricity subsidy to grow. If you look at other countries like ours who are oil producers, countries with loads of mineral and human resources, with brilliant men and women, you see that there is nothing wrong in having electricity subsidy.

“Even the developing nations are subsidised. America subsidises things for her citizens. Look at that they are even trying to wipe out students’ loans, because you cannot continue to lend to people who are in pain. “Somebody may say, ‘do you want to compare our nation with Saudi Arabia that has so much resources,’ and another person may say, ‘look at our population.’ But we need electricity subsidies to grow our economy.

“Everything the President does must be backed up by law. The Constitution has to take care of many things and maybe we have to review the Constitution. “The President has issued executive orders for a couple of things. If they want to cap it or reduce it, whichever way, Nigerians must be told the truth and we must express transparency so that there will be open trust. It is not just to say ‘Hope renewed’ and people say we have renewed our hope but we will have to exist with a good hope.

“If we are capping it we should be told why are we caping it? Let us tell ourselves the truth. If they say they want to cap it or reduce it, Nigerians must be told the truth. Let them tell us that this will bring some pain for a particular period. We must have done the calculation.

“Basically, whether it is electricity, water or fuel subsidy, let there be data and proper planning. If you promised and you cannot fulfill the promise, you have to be truthful, transparent, open and direct.” Femi-Dagunro, who is also an economic and political analyst, said that while it was good for the Bretton Woods institutions to offer advice, Nigerian leaders should assess and analyse the pieces of advice and apply the ones that will be relevant to the needs of the country.

He also said they should be ingenious and creative enough to initiative and implement home grown solutions that will address the nation’s socio-economic, industrial, technological and political needs. He decried the alleged corruption that trailed some of the credit facilities given to Nigerian by the Bretton Woods institutions, adding that it was sad that some people were stealing loans meant for projects.

He said: “On the IMF, you have to refer to what former President Olusegun Obasanjo said in one of his comments to a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who currently is the Governor of Anambra State, to do with IMF or World Bank. “You do not argue with them and tell them that I would not do that or this. Just tell them, ‘Okay I have heard you. And go ahead and implement your programme.’

“That is a very wise thing to do. Do not forget the fact that they give out loans to developing or poor countries even to advanced countries on different terms. So, you do not want to fight them. You do not want to go against some of the things they are telling you directly. “We have seen this fraud. How can one person defraud the masses of loans from the IMF or World Bank? The IMF and World bank give us loans with interest and they have to collect their money one way or the other. So they have to protect themselves as well.

“For me, giving ideas or suggestions is not a bad one but how do we implement it? Implementation is the key point. It is not as if we do not have ideas and suggestions but how do we implement them. “There is this fraud going on but how do we put a stop to it? For me, whatever the IMF or World Bank executives are saying, fine. It pleases and satisfies them. But I do not think most of those things will work the way we are now.” He said there was the need for Nigeria to have accurate data and good forecasts, adding that there had been forecasts that were not realistic.

He also said Nigeria should have sound and realistic monetary and fiscal policies. Femi-Dagunro said: “You have to understand that the kind of monetary and fiscal policies we have in this country has not been stable to really have a good forecast. Sometimes you said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has a growth rate of 2.5 per cent or two per cent.

And you will wonder where this growth is coming from and the next thing is you see a different argument. “Theoretically most of these things they are saying will not help Nigeria. We have to put on our thinking caps. We have to do things that concern us. People should not steal government money. Do not defraud the government. Let the people in government curtail this.

“We have to appeal to the conscience of people in government and people outside the government because it is not government alone. People are stealing money. The few that are having access to this money do not care. We are taking a loan to fund a project and the project is not successful and we are still taking more loans to fund it.