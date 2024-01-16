N75m donation to help hospital establish college of nursing –Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained his reason for donating N75 million to the Annunciation Specialist Hospital in Enugu State. In a statement on X yesterday, Obi said he contributed the funds to support the hospital’s noble project of setting up a College of Nursing Sciences to boost the number of healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

“The Annunciation Hospital is setting up a College of Nursing Sciences to boost the number of healthcare professionals in the country, as Nigeria, lacks basic medical care workers, especially nurses,” Obi noted. Out of the N75 million, Obi donated N15 million from his personal funds, while his friend Philip Ozuah, a professor, contributed $50,000. Obi presented the cheques to the hospital on Sunday.

“I am glad to contribute to this noble project,” he said. “While I appreciate kind-hearted Nigerians who have continued to advance growth in critical sectors, I encourage us all to do more for the nation, despite the difficulties,” he added. With Nigeria ranking low in human development due to neglect of key sectors, Obi said the full weight of nation-building cannot be left to the government alone.