N75m Donation: I’m Committed To Human Capital Devt – Obi

Former candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said he is committed to human capital development of the country.

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra State, alongside his friend, presented a cheque of N75 million to Immaculate Heart Specialist Hospital, Nkpor in Anambra State, during his courtesy visit to the health facility.

The donation included $50,000 and N15 million, respectively, according to Obi, was in continuation of his resolve and commitment to the actual development of Nigeria.

In a statement by his media aide, Jude Michael, Obi told the hospital, which is being managed by the Immaculate Heart of Mary sisters, that the $50,000 was a donation from his friend and brother, Prof. Philip Ozuah, who he said, has remained committed to a better society and humanity in general.

According to him, the added sum of N15 million was his support to the health facility in particular and the health sector in general, adding that he is committed to investing more aggressively in Nigeria’s health sector, owing to the critical role the sector plays in the development of a nation.

“Encouraging more investment in our health sector, especially at the primary healthcare level, is critical to the development of any nation.

“A healthy nation, they say, is a wealthy nation. Governments at all levels, therefore, must prioritize investment in the health sector,” Obi said.

The former presidential candidate called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the critical sectors of the nation through rapid investments.

He argued that these sectors play very critical roles in the development of a nation, especially Nigeria, on the journey to building a New and better Nigeria.

Said he, “I encourage other well-meaning Nigerians and donor agencies to continue to support our health and education sectors and in pulling people out of poverty, as they play very critical roles in our developmental journey to a New Nigeria, which is possible.

“I thank the Proprietor and Management of Immaculate Heart Specialist Hospital for their consistent improvement in the healthcare delivery to the people.

“I have remained a very close friend to the hospital, and I have, over the years, always supported them. I am therefore glad with how they have continued to grow and improve in their healthcare delivery to the people.”

The Mother General of Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters Congregation, Rev Mother Maureen Akabogu, described Obi as one whose unwavering commitment to the development of Nigeria is visible to the blind.

“She stated that Obi has remained consistent in his support of their health facility and other health facilities across the country, and assured him that his financial donation to the hospital would be put to judicious use to improve their healthcare delivery to the people.