N727m Lifeline: SOSG Extends Support To 18,400 Vulnerables

Sokoto State Government has spent over N727,120,000 on special support to orphans, widows, and the needy through the State Zakat and Waqaf Endowment Agency (SOZEA).

The Chairman of the agency, Malam Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, stated this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the agency.

He said the support included the distribution of essential items to 18,400 families across 87 districts in 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Maidoki noted that 100 vulnerable orphans in each district received Sallah clothes and a cash donation of N10,000 each.

Additionally, 100 vulnerable individuals, including widows, elderly persons, the disabled, and needy Islamic teachers, received 25kg bags of rice and N10,000 cash support each.

The Chairman said the initiative had brought joy and alleviated hardship during the sacred month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

He maintained that the effort was a testament to Governor Dr. Ahmad Aliyu’s commitment to the welfare of Sokoto State citizens.

SOZEA also facilitated the distribution of Zakat and Waqaf resources collected within each district, including cash, food grains, and livestock, to deserving poor and needy individuals.

Maidoki expressed gratitude to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for donating 10,000 clothing materials and N10 million to support vulnerable individuals in all 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

He appreciated the governor’s administration and the community’s cooperation in making the initiative a success.