N72.2bn damages: Honeywell’s lawyer hails court’s ruling, as Ecobank lodges appeal

Lawyer representing Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (HFMP) in the damages suit filed against Ecobank Plc, Bode Olanipekun (SAN), has hailed the court’s ruling awarding N72.2 billion in favour of his client. This is coming on the heels of an appeal lodged by Ecobank Plc to overturn the ruling. Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos awarded the damages last week’s Tuesday while delivering ruling on the suit. Responding to the court’s decision, Olanipekun said: “It’s a commendable decision and precedent in an area of our jurisprudence that has been scarcely tested.

The court has awarded damages in a claim brought on the premise of an undertaking given for the grant of ex-parte orders which both the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court have found were improperly sought and granted. “In his ruling, Hon. Justice Liman held that the plaintiff’s right to the damages sought had crystallised and the plaintiff had a right to maintain this action.

“The legal dispute, which has been ongoing for eight years, stemmed from a series of allegations and counterclaims between Honeywell Flour Mills and Ecobank. The intense and protracted legal battle kicked off in November 2015 when HFMP sought redress from the court following Ecobank’s refusal to honour the ruling of the Bankers’ Committee. Ecobank obtained ex-parte orders from the Federal High Court to freeze Honeywell Flour Mills’ assets, including all its bank accounts causing severe challenges to Honeywell Flour Mills’ operations.

“Honeywell Flour Mills applied for the discharge of the orders, with the court varying the asset freezing ex-parte orders and allowing the company limited access to its accounts. In March 2016, a Court of Appeal later overruled Justice Yunusa’s ex-parte orders to restore Honeywell Flour Mills’ right to operate its accounts without any restrictions, citing that Ecobank’s application to freeze the assets shouldn’t have been granted in the first place. Ecobank sought the Supreme Court to overrule the appeal, however, the highest judicial authority, upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision, stating ex-parte injunction is not permitted in law to be filed in a windingup petition.

“After the Supreme Court’s upholding of the Court of Appeal ruling in favour of Honeywell Flour Mills, the central point of contention between Honeywell Flour Mills and Ecobank revolved around the bank’s signed commitment made during its initial application. The undertaking explicitly stated the bank’s willingness to bear financial responsibility for any harm or losses suffered by the milling company. This commitment was contingent upon the discovery that the application, which served as the foundation for the ex-parte order, was baseless.

“The drawn-out legal battle continued as Honeywell Flour Mills sought these damages, filing a suit in excess of N72 billion against Ecobank for the damage suffered by the asset freezing order. In its response to the suit, Ecobank filed a Preliminary Objection with claims that the Federal High Court does not have jurisdiction to hear the suit and therefore prayed the court to dismiss the case”.

However, dissatisfied with the ruling, Ecobank lodged an appeal urging the Appellate Court to overturn the lower court’s ruling. In its Notice of Appeal dated 19th July, 2023, Ecobank seeks to overturn lower court’s judgement delivered on 18th July 2023. The bank is also seeking an order from the Court of Appeal to uphold its notice of preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to preside over the matter.

In the alternative, Ecobank is asking the Court of Appeal to dismiss Honeywell’s claims at the lower court, insisting the evidence presented did not support the claims. Alongside the Notice of Appeal, the bank equally filed a motion on notice seeking to stay the execution of the ruling and to prevent Honeywell or any party acting on its behalf from taking advantage of the ruling pending the hearing of the appeal.

The bank also seeks to restrain the Deputy Sheriff of the Federal High Court, bailiffs, and any other involved parties from enforcing the judgement. One of the grounds of appeal is premised on the lower court’s jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter because it lacked the power to entertain a claim for damages based on an undertaking made by the Ecobank despite the judgement of the Supreme Court, which confirmed Honeywell’s indebtedness to Ecobank and directed Honeywell to settle its obligations. Ecobank insisted that the Supreme Court’s judgement has nullified the foundation of Honeywell’s current suit.