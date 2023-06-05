Following the alleged plot to derail the arraignment of Senator Stella Oduah on Monday over the N7.9 billion alleged fraud, President Bola Tinubu and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have been put on the spot.

A group identified as Today Anti-Corruption Network (TACN), alleged that those behind the plot have forwarded an N100 million cheque as part of a plea bargain despite the failure of Senator Oduah, the principal accused, to take the stand in 13 court sessions.

The group’s stance follows the N7.9 billion charge brought against Senator Oduah, a former minister of aviation by the EFCC but for which she has failed to take a plea despite 13 court sessions.

This was contained in a statement issued by Engr Olufemi Austin, Director of Programme, Abdulrasheed Dandutse, General Secretary, and Victor Obi Esq, Victor Obi Esq Director, Monitoring.

TACN said Stella’s failure to take a plea could flow from her camp and that she would never take a plea, the group in a statement said it was a direct affront to the judiciary and President Tinubu to fight corruption.

3rd June,2023.

Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR,

The President And Commander In Chief of Armed Forces,

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Aso Villa-Abuja.

Your Excellency Sir,

PASSIONATE APPEAL FOR YOUR INTERVENTION AND URGENT CALL FOR ACTION SIR.

RE: SENATOR STELLA ODUAH “FURTHER PERFECTS” PLAN WITH HER CO “CONSPIRATORS” WITHIN AND OUTSIDE JUDICIARY TO STALL HER ARRAIGNMENT FOR THE 13TH TIMES ON 5TH OF JUNE,6TH OF JUNE,7TH OF JUNE,8TH OF JUNE AND 9TH OF JUNE BEFORE JUSTICE EKWO OF FEDERAL HIGH COURT ABUJA (CHARGE NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/316/2020) AMID ALLEGATIONS OF COMPROMISE. We are non-profitable, Non-Governmental organisation fully committed to fighting corruption in Nigeria, as well as promoting democratic ideals.

Sir, kindly note that the planned arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah on the N7.9bn money laundering charges on

5th June, 6th June,7th June, 8th June and 9th June 2023 may be stalled for thirteenth (13th) consecutive times before Justice Ekwo Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja.

This is because a decoy letter from Crystal Television (one of the defendants charged with Senator Oduah) to the EFCC Chairman dated 30th May, 2023, which was copied to Registrar, Federal High Court 7 Abuja promising to refund some of the alleged laundered money is to be brought up to stop her arraignment scheduled for 5th June, 6th June, 7th June and 8th June 2023.

Sir, it is most disheartening that this case was filed by EFCC on 17th December 2020 and was assignged to Justice Ekwo since then, yet she has allegedly plotted with known elements in the judiciary not to enter witness box to take her plea for 2 years and 6 months after the case was filed and until President Buhari hands over to his Successor.

This credible intelligent report explains why the planned arraignment has failed 13 times on record after EFCC finished their investigation and filed the case at Federal High Court Abuja .

Excellency sir, this well rehearsed orchestrated script and drama that have been played for the past 3 years in the Federal High Court Abuja, before Justice Ekwo is a monumental disgrace and slap to the ANTI CORRUPTION CRUSADE OF APC LED FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

Despite the clear provision of the law especially section 396 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act ( ACJA 396) which provides that Defendant has to take plea first before raising PRELIMINARY OBJECTION and also the clear letter of 6th May, 2022 from the office of AGF that she should take her plea, yet she did not take plea from December 2020 till date.

The letter from the learned SAN, Chief Ogwuche .J. Onoja dated 30th May, 2023 (see Annexure “A”), should not be used as another ploy for the respected Justice Ekwo Ekwo of Federal High Court Abuja to further stop Senator Stella Oduah not to enter witness box to take her plea.

We are left with no choice to believe what those around her have bragged that she will never enter witness box to take her plea so far the case is still with Justice Ekwo Ekwo.

Justice Ekwo had fixed 12th October, 2022 for her to enter witness box and take her plea but arrangement was made for some of the witnesses to be absent which automatically foisted a long adjournment to 13th February 2023.

We are at loss why the Chairman of EFCC has not directed the EFCC Prosecutors to apply to Chief Judge of Federal High Court Abuja to reassign this case (FHC/ABJ/CS/316/2020 FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA v STELLA ODUAH & 8 OTHERS) when it is very obvious that Justice Ekwo will not allow her to enter witness box to take her plea.