N6bn Anambra Govt House Ready By December – Commissioner

Anambra State Commissioner for Works, Engr Ifeanyi Okeoma, has disclosed that the ongoing construction of the new Anambra Government House and Governor’s Lodge would be ready for occupa tion next monarch.

He further revealed that works on the eight-lane dual carriage road leading to the Government House is nearing completion, while the fresh road construction leading from Awka to Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area would also be ready for use this December.

In a chat with newsmen, Okeoma said the governor cannot be living in a rented building and be traveling every day from Awka to Amawbia, adding that Anambra State needs a befitting Government House.

“You can see for yourself that work has reached a very advanced stage and you can also see that out of the over sixteen buildings inside the Government House compound thirteen have been completed including the Governor’s lodge and the secretariat of the complex.

“By and large, the new Government House, Awka would be ready for use this coming December and we are deliberate about what we are doing.

“You can also see that works on the eight-lane dual carriage road which used to be four lanes has reached advanced stages and we are connecting the road to Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area”, he further stated.

