June 9, 2023
N69.4bn Debt: Appeal Court Throws Out Jimoh Ibrahim’s Suit

An appeal brought by the Chairman of Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, was yesterday dismissed by the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal. Ibrahim is challenging the seizure of 12 of his assets by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AM- CON) and the freezing of all his accounts over an alleged N69.4 billion debts.

The Appellate Court sustained the arguments of AMCON’s lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), who had urged the court to throw out Ibrahim’s application. Ibrahim, who is the senator-elect for Ondo South Senatorial District, and his company were represented by Niyi Akintola (SAN) and Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN).

Recall that AMCON had taken possession of all the 12 properties through its Debt Recovery Agent – Pinheiro Legal Partners – follow- ing the order of Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, which was issued on November 18, 2020.

