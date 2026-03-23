N60bn Fine: Court Delivers Judgement In Facebook, ARCON Dispute, May 14

Justice Yelim Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed May 14, 2026, as the date to deliver judgement in a suit over a disputed N60 billion fine imposed on Facebook Nigeria Operations Limited (FNOL) by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON). In a suit marked FHC/L/ CS/2205/2024, FNOL is challenging ARCON’s authority to summarily impose the fine on it for alleged breaches of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act 2022 (ARCON Act).

The dispute arose from a notice dated October 21, 2024, in which ARCON alleged that FNOL had repeatedly displayed advertisements targeting the Nigerian market on Facebook and Instagram without prior approval from the Advertising Standards Panel.

ARCON subsequently imposed the N60 billion fine, claiming FNOL had violated Sections 34(3) and 54 of the ARCON Act. Challenging ARCON’s action, FNOL insisted that it neither operates nor controls the platforms where the alleged violations occurred, asserting that Facebook and Instagram are owned and managed by Meta Platforms, Inc., a company registered in Delaware, United States.

Through an originating summons, FNOL approached the Federal High Court seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to nullify ARCON’s notice and prevent the issuance of similar fines in the future. It further argued that imposing fines without a fair hearing violates both the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 57(4) of the ARCON Act, which mandates a fair hearing for any alleged violator.

At the last hearing of the matter, FNOL’s lawyer, Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo (SAN), told the court that the Constitution guarantees the right of his client to a fair hearing, especially when criminal allegations are involved. He stressed that FNOL has never operated Facebook or Instagram in Nigeria and therefore could not have committed the alleged infractions. He also argued that the ARCON Act does not empower the Council to impose criminal sanctions, which are reserved exclusively for courts.

Responding, ARCON’s lawyer, O.S. Kehinde, contended that the suit was incompetent, saying by filing the action, FNOL had implicitly accepted responsibility for the alleged violations and that the matter was inherently contentious, requiring a trial rather than summary adjudication via an originating summons. After listening to parties submissions, Justice Bogoro adjourned the case to May 14, 2026, for judgement.